Chinese schools are inclined to focus on the discipline and obedience of students, less so on individual autonomy, but a village school in eastern China is trying to break the mold.
Over 40 killed in construction equipment collapse
Rescue work at the typhoon-hit provinces
East China bridge collapse kills 3
10 killed in SW China coach accident
Landslide buries bus in east China
People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival around China
A man's succulent plant business
Nadam Fair kicks off in north China